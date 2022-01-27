Community raising funds to support CMS principal whose home was destroyed by fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The community is coming together after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal lost her home in a fire earlier this week.

According to Long Creek Elementary School’s Facebook page, Principal Shannon Hamilton’s home was destroyed by a fire on Jan. 25. She and her family are safe, school administrators said.

The post stated that Hamilton and her family are in need of many items. Socks, pants, onesies and diapers are some of the items on that list.

A GoFundMe page has been started with the goal of raising $10,000 for Hamilton’s family. By Thursday afternoon, over $8,000 had been raised.

“She has devoted her life to educating and helping others as well as being a mom of two young boys. Please donate to this worthy cause,” the GoFundMe page states.

