Charlotte outlasts Old Dominion 71-67

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A stellar offensive performance in the second half and an 11th 20-plus point output from junior Jahmir Young propelled the Charlotte men’s basketball team past Old Dominion, 71-67, on Wednesday night at Halton Arena.

The win ups Charlotte’s record to 11-7 overall and 4-2 in conference play, while ODU has fallen in four straight, dropping to 7-12 overall and 2-4 in the league.

The Niners were led by Young who poured in a game-high 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting including a pair of huge 3-pointers to help give CLT its first lead of the second half and a momentum-shifting and-one with just over nine minutes to play.

Senior Austin Butler put in another stellar effort on the offensive end, scoring 12 points on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from long range. Butler also pulled in three rebounds and tallied a pair of assists and steals.

Freshman Aly Khalifa was the third Niner in double-figures, scoring 10 points all in the second half, while notching a number of key late buckets while being guarded in the post by the Monarch’s Austin Trice who finished with 15 points and 14 boards.

Khalifa also added four rebounds and a pair of blocks to his stat-stuffing evening.

Rounding out the starting five, Jackson Threadgill and Clyde Trapp concluded the night’s proceedings with nine and seven points respectively.

Trapp was integral in the Niners offense, nailing a pair of massive second half three’s as CLT erased its seven-point halftime deficit and dishing out four assists.

The opening half was largely controlled by Old Dominion, who after falling behind, 7-3, ripped off a 16-0 run to take a 19-7 lead with just under nine minutes to play in the opening period.

Charlotte gutted through the remaining 8:44, cutting the Monarch advantage to as few as four, before the sides entered the locker room with ODU holding a 33-26 edge.

Out of the break the programs went blow for blow, with Charlotte slowly chipping away at ODU’ lead, before a 12-2 run over a four-minute stretch gave the Green & White a 47-45 lead with 10:42 to play.

The sides continued to trade punches over the final 10 minutes, but a Niners lead as large as 10 at two different points, was too much for ODU to overcome, allowing the 49ers to leave Halton Arena with the four-point victory.

AB IS AS AB DOES

Austin Butler’s 12 point scoring output, marked his 10th double-figure scoring night in the last 12 games for CLT, keeping his season scoring average steady at 12.4 points per game.

His huge defensive stop on ODU’s Trice on the night’s final play sealed Charlotte’s fourth conference victory of the year on Wednesday night.

MIR IS LIKE THAT

Jahmir Young scored 20 or more points for the 11th time this season and is still one of just two players in Conference USA who has scored in double-figures in every game this season.

His momentum-shifting and-one with less than 10 to play in the second half helped propel Charlotte past ODU on Wednesday night in Halton.

THE FANS WERE BACK

Head coach Ron Sanchez stated postgame that the Charlotte 49ers may not have won on Wednesday had it not been for the effect and volume of the student section placed behind the collective benches.

Wednesday’s game was the first time Charlotte had fans inside Halton since taking on Western Carolina on Dec. 22.

UP NEXT

Charlotte and Old Dominion will turn right around this weekend for the program’s turnaround matchup on Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.