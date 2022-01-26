YCSO searching for missing Rock Hill man possibly seen in Charlotte

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 76-year-old man that was reported missing Tuesday and hasn’t been heard from since Sunday.

Carl Cornell was last heard from by a family member at his residence on Decatur Drive in Rock Hill. His burgundy Toyota Yaris was last seen on Jan. 24 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Cornell has dementia and might have been spotted in Charlotte around 8:51 a.m. on Tuesday.

He is listed as 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, has gray hair and his license plate is 3112LP.

Anyone with information should contact the York County Sheriff’s OFfice.

