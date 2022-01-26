Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The woman charged in a deadly Longs shooting is an Army specialist with a military police unit at Fort Bragg, officials said Wednesday.

Yunique Weathers, 22, is accused of shooting De-Erica Fisher in a field near Highway 9 and Pine Needle Drive Sunday afternoon.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed Fisher, 21, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Both Weathers and Fisher are from Fayetteville, N.C.

Capt. Matthew Visser, the acting director of public affairs at Fort Bragg, said Weathers is an active duty soldier assigned with the 503rd Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade.

“We are working in coordination with law enforcement and the criminal investigation division. An investigation into the incident is ongoing,” Visser said.

Horry County police have charged Weathers with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Weathers is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bond has been set on her charges.

