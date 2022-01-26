NC DHHS Flu
Wanted woman accused of shooting husband multiple times before fleeing scene in Union Co.

Anyone providing information leading to the arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
Both photos depict Lavonda M. Earley, who is wanted for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a woman is wanted for attempted murder as she is accused of shooting her husband multiple times before fleeing a home and refusing to talk to investigators in Union County.

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a home on Chandler Forest Court in Indian Trail on Tuesday around 6 p.m.

A 911 caller reported that his neighbor came to the caller’s home and said he had been shot numerous times and needed immediate medical assistance.

Deputies arrived on scene and found that the victim had been shot multiple times in various parts of his body. The victim was immediately taken to a local hospital where he underwent emergency lifesaving medical efforts.

Detectives said they learned that the man was shot by his wife, Lavonda M. Earley, during a disturbance at the home.

After the shooting, deputies say Earley took off from the home and has refused to communicate with investigators in any manner.

Detectives and crime scene investigators established probable cause based on evidence and findings during the investigation and arrest warrants have been issued for Lavonda Earley.

The active warrants are for the criminal offenses of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The UCSO is actively searching for Lavonda Earley.

The UCSO requests anyone with information pertaining to this case or the current location of Lavonda Earley call 911, the UCSO at 704-283-3789, or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

Anyone providing information leading to the arrest of this woman may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

