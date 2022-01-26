Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people have been charged after a man was found naked with his hands tied in the trunk of a car parked at a quarry in Cabarrus County.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, who is now recovering in the hospital, was robbed and beaten when he tried to sell a gun to a woman at a location in Rockwell.

Deputies say it happened on January 20, the arrests were made on Tuesday. Jackwlyn Nicole Corl, 33, of Rockwell, was charged with robbery with a firearm, conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and a probation violation. Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 35, of Salisbury, was charged with robbery with a firearm, conspiracy robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon, William Troy Wilson, 26, of Salisbury, was charged with robbery with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy robbery.

The case began when deputies were called to a house on Oliver Road in Rockwell on January 20 in reference to “suspicious circumstances.” They noted that there were bleach stains on the floor, and a large blood stain in a bedroom where Corl had been staying. They also found bloody towels in a laundry hamper.

Initially, detectives were unable to locate a victim, but on January 21 received a call from a hospital in Concord that they were treating an assault victim that had suffered a broken sternum, facial fractures, and other injuries. They also were able to learn that on January 20, the Gold Hill Fire Department responded to a call on Sansbury Road in Cabarrus County at or near a rock quarry. It was there that they found the victim in the trunk of his own car. He was naked and his hands were bound together with zip ties.

Once the victim was able to speak with detectives and his family members, investigators learned that he had gone to the Oliver Road location to sell a gun to Corl. He remembered falling asleep, then seeing trees and hearing voices, and the names of his alleged attackers.

On Tuesday afternoon detectives were able to charge Corl, Llewellyn, and Wilson. Bond was set at $150,000 for Corl and Wilson, and $155,000 for Llewellyn.

