NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Strategy released for eliminating homelessness in Mecklenburg County

It took nearly a year to create the framework and WBTV got an advance look at it.
By Sharonne Hayes
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the day organizations band together to get a sense of how many people are homeless in the community, Mecklenburg County is releasing its strategy to eliminate it.

It took nearly a year to create the framework and WBTV got an advance look at it.

It’s a strategy that brings together the public, private and non-profit to tackle the problem. In fact, this initiative involved more than 250 people from 115 organizations.

There are recommendations in nine different areas, from affordable housing to funding and how to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place.

Related: Report: COVID-19 pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ homelessness, housing instability in Charlotte, Mecklenburg County

In each of those categories are recommendations.

The group wants to address historical inequities - basically barriers - to equal housing for minorities.

They want to expand access and the availability of affordable housing and shelters, as well as support services.

Additionally, they also want to coordinate across agencies so it’s easier for people to get the help they need without having to navigate a maze of different organizations or county departments.

Finally, they’ll look at how to sustain this long term through policies, infrastructure and oversight.

This is only the first step and serves as a framework for the work to come. The group wants to get some feedback on the initiative.

Part two will contain the action plan and include how they plan to pay for it.

The strategy was released on the same day the Point In Time Count takes place. This is when organizations try to get an accurate count of how many people are homeless in Mecklenburg County.

Members of a non-profit called The Relatives said this year’s count is putting a big focus on youth who are homeless. The group’s Youth Action Board, made up of 18 to 24-year-olds, many of who have experienced homelessness first hand, will instead visit places they know homeless peers often stay.

They say these are people who aren’t staying out in tents, but instead are couch-surfing or staying with family members temporarily. Still, they don’t have a true place to call home.

The organization still plans to count older homeless people as well. They’ll rely on several organizations to help accurately count those in shelters, transitional housing and on the streets.

Last year’s count found just under 2,000 people experiencing homelessness. Approximately 86% of those were in shelters, transitional housing or safe haven locations. Roughly 14% were living on the streets.

The county is required to do the count each year in order to get federal money.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash on the Monroe Expressway in Union County overnight.
One killed in crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County, authorities say
An NYPD officer snapped a photo of the box, which contained stacks of $100 and $50 bills,...
A physics professor was opening his mail when he found a box. Inside was $180,000 from an anonymous donor.
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
A new report finds that Atrium received $440 million in tax exemptions in 2019-2020 but spent...
They needed emergency medical care. Now Atrium is suing them for bills they can’t pay.
He allegedly submitted false tax exemption claims to his employers, which caused them to take...
Charlotte man accused of not filing tax return on more than $750,000 in earnings

Latest News

"Higher wages are crucial to achieving each of our founding principles: reducing poverty,...
Private sector wages in Rowan County reach higher levels
The event celebrated a public-private partnership that provides affordable, quality childcare...
Ribbon cutting held in Cabarrus County for new child development center
The collision happened just after midnight Wednesday on the ramp from Interstate 485 to South...
Crews called to violent, fiery crash at I-485, South Blvd. in south Charlotte
The collision happened just after midnight Wednesday on the ramp from Interstate 485 to South...
Crews called to violent, fiery crash at I-485 in south Charlotte