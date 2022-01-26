Say Something Anonymous Reporting System launches in CMS middle and high schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, CMS schools began training and the launch of an anonymous reporting system at its middle and high schools.

It’s called the “Say Something Anonymous Reporting System” and just like it sounds, it was created to allow you to help someone who may be at risk of hurting themselves or others by sending anonymous safety concerns to a crisis center.

Nicole Hockley’s son Dylan was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Now, as co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise, she’s hoping to make a change.

“We already know that lives have been saved as a result of this important work and this partnership and we just want to keep going and save more kids.”

Through her organization’s “Say Something Anonymous Reporting System,” school leaders and students learn to recognize different warning signs or threats.

They then can submit safety concerns through their website, hotline, or app.

If you’re helping your child use the app, it’s simple.

After downloading it, you’ll be prompted to put in a 4-digit passcode you choose yourself.

Type that in and another page will pop up. If you want to submit a tip, click the top green bar.

Type in your location and select a school. Then, click the type of behavior you have observed.

From there, you’ll be able to elaborate on what’s going on and who’s involved and everything remains anonymous.

A crisis center based in Miami is dealing and responding to these tips.

They follow different protocols based on different situations.

“Sometimes we’ll be on a 2-way anonymous dialogue with a tipster for several hours working behind the scenes with the school teams to get the intervention in place. We take our time because this is about saving lives.”

The Center for Safer School’s interim assistant director of Public Safety Jay Jackson says, “Statewide we are in year 3 1/2 of our onboarding of the Say Something Anonymous Reporting Program.”

Jackson says the Center for Safer Schools has contracted with the Sandy Hook Promise to provide the anonymous reporting program.

He adds, “Statewide we have onboarded 98 school districts to include 816 schools and over 472,000 students. In addition, we have onboarded 142 charters schools and over 78,000 students.”

