Richmond VA Director to head Salisbury VA Health Care System until permanent selection made

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Salisbury VA Medical Center: As Salisbury VA Health Care System Director Joseph Vaughn transfers to the Memphis VA Medical Center, J. Ronald Johnson, MHA, FACHE, will serve as Salisbury VA HCS’s interim director effective Jan. 27.

Johnson has served as the director of the Central Virginia VA Health Care System in Richmond, Virginia, since March 2019 and has more than 28 years of health administration experience.

Currently, Johnson provides executive leadership and direction to over 4,000 staff of an accredited integrated health care system that includes 349 operating beds in a Level 1A medical/surgical hospital. It also includes an Inpatient Mental Health unit, Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program, Community Living Center, Hospice, Spinal Cord Injury Center, PRTP/STAR Programs, Polytrauma, Outpatient Dialysis, related inpatient and outpatient ancillary services, and five community-based outpatient clinics. The system is designated as a Center of Excellence for epilepsy and headaches, and is one of three VA health care systems to expand 3D-printing capabilities through VA’s Agile Design and Production Transformation initiative. Prior to serving in Richmond, he was the director of the Hampton VA Medical Center in Hampton, Virginia, as well as director of the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington.

Johnson brings with him extensive experience leading outpatient clinic operations, VA-DoD Collaboration Programs, and large Compensation and Pension (C&P) Programs. He was awarded the Champion of TRICARE Award in 2007—the first VA employee bestowed with such an honor. He is a graduate of both Virginia Commonwealth University and the College of William and Mary. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and was the VA ACHE Regent’s 2006 Young Health Care Executive of the Year.

“I have known Ron for about 10 years and I’ve been impressed with his leadership style,” said Vaughn. “I have the utmost confidence that he will successfully guide Salisbury VA through this transition.”

