Ribbon cutting held in Cabarrus County for new child development center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, All Saints’ Episcopal Church, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and the Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Lockhart Child Development Center (525 Lake Concord Road NE, Concord).

The event celebrated a public-private partnership that provides affordable, quality childcare services to local families.

The Cabarrus County Early Childhood Task Force Advisory Board took the idea for a center to the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners as part of their plan to meet State education benchmarks and support the educational needs of area families. Local partners supported the initiative with resources that took the idea from concept to reality.

Partners in the project include:

All Saints’ Episcopal Church: Provides the facility and administration of the education center

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College: Uses the site to train Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students who wish to pursue a career in early childhood development

Cabarrus County Government: Assisted with the initial startup costs and provides tuition assistance to County employees who enroll their children in one of 40 spots dedicated to children of County employees

The County also plans to use the site to inform businesses on the importance and value of helping employees with childcare expenses.

The 2020 Cabarrus County Community Needs Assessment identified early childhood education and development as one of Cabarrus County’s priority needs.

To learn more and register for a spot at Lockhart Child Development Center, visit https://www.allsaintsconcord.org.

Watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony at facebook.com/cabarruscounty.

