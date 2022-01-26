Retired Rowan County teacher wins $150,000 in Powerball drawing

NC DHHS Flu
Nancy Linn, a retired Rowan County teacher, won $150,000 in the Jan. 19 Powerball drawing.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A retired Rowan County teacher won $150,000 in Powerball drawing on January 19, 2022, matching all four white balls and the Powerball before also winning the 3X multiplier to triple her prizes.

Nancy Linn, 72, is a former first-grade teacher and tennis coach in the Salisbury area, and reportedly purchased her $3 Power Play ticket after playing bridge with friends – one of whom convinced her to buy a ticket.

“I was so ecstatic. I couldn’t even believe it,” Linn said. “I’m still in shock.”

Even after withholding state and federal taxes, the retired teacher still claimed more than $100,000 in winnings. Linn said she plans to use the money to remodel a bathroom but also to give back to her community.

“There are a lot of different organizations and people I know that could really use a pick-me-up,” Linn said. “As a former teacher, I really can appreciate how great the lottery is for education.”

Ticket sales from games like the Powerball help raise funds for the North Carolina Education Lottery, which brought in more than $936 million to support education in 2021.

