NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Report: Shark bites on the rise again

Shark bites are on the rise after dropping for years, according to the Florida Museum of...
Shark bites are on the rise after dropping for years, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.(Source: KCBS/KCAL via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Shark bites are on the rise – but you’re still unlikely to get bitten.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, 2021 saw 73 unprovoked shark bites around the world.

That number is up after three consecutive years of declines, though 2020 could be considered an outlier since the pandemic kept many people away from beaches.

The U.S. leads the world in shark bites, with 47 last year. All but five of them happened along the Atlantic Seaboard.

The good news is, the U.S. does not lead in deadly shark bites. Australia does, as three of its 12 recorded attacks in 2021 were fatal.

The U.S. only saw one such death.

Surfers account for more than half the shark bite victims around the world.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An NYPD officer snapped a photo of the box, which contained stacks of $100 and $50 bills,...
A physics professor was opening his mail when he found a box. Inside was $180,000 from an anonymous donor.
One person was killed in a crash on the Monroe Expressway in Union County overnight.
One killed in crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County, authorities say
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
The collision happened just after midnight Wednesday on the ramp from Interstate 485 to South...
One killed in fiery crash at I-485, South Blvd. in south Charlotte

Latest News

Secretary of State Blinken warns Russia the U.S. will respond to "a single additional Russian...
US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
Navy discharges 1st active-duty sailors for vaccine refusal
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still hopeful that members of...
Crime Stoppers: Police still pleading for people to come forward with information about killing of Edy Alvarado
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
An old historic school in Hildebran that was ravaged by fire years ago will soon go through a...
Historic Hildebran school ravaged by fire gets new life as state-of-the-art park