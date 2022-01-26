NC DHHS Flu
Private sector wages in Rowan County reach higher levels

"Higher wages are crucial to achieving each of our founding principles: reducing poverty,...
"Higher wages are crucial to achieving each of our founding principles: reducing poverty, increasing prosperity, and improving quality of life," said Rowan EDC President Rod Crider.(Rowan EDC)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County average wages for workers continued to improve in 2021, according to the most recent report released by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The average yearly wage in Rowan County during the time of the study (2020 Q3 through 2021 Q2) was $48,360, more than $3,000 higher than the year prior.

Rowan County’s wage is the fourth-highest of the 11 North Carolina counties in the Charlotte metro area, trailing only Mecklenberg ($75,907), Iredell ($59,411) and Union ($49,129) — all Tier III status counties. It is also the 10th-highest total out of the 100 North Carolina counties, including the third-highest of the 40 counties in Tier II status.

Rowan moved from Tier I to Tier II status in 2022, showing continued economic growth. 

“Higher wages are crucial to achieving each of our founding principles: reducing poverty, increasing prosperity, and improving quality of life,” said Rowan EDC President Rod Crider. “They also demonstrate the success of area businesses and an improved skills base in our workforce.

