NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Performance Racing Network scores big at National Motorsport Press Association awards

PRN's Doug Rice doing an interview recently with Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
PRN's Doug Rice doing an interview recently with Dale Earnhardt, Jr.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - During this year’s annual National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) awards ceremony in Concord, N.C., the Performance Racing Network (PRN) was honored with multiple awards for excellence in radio broadcasting.

For more than 55 years, the NMPA has honored writers, broadcasters and photojournalists from news outlets covering motorsports. Each year they gather to recognize the best in a wide range of categories. With the pandemic sidelining last year’s event, the 2022 NMPA awards accepted entries for consideration from both 2020 and 2021.

PRN president Doug Rice received second, third and fourth-place awards in the category of Live Event Radio Broadcast for PRN’s call of the 2021 Food City Dirt Race and the 2021 Food City 300 at the famed Bristol Motor Speedway, as well as the 2021 Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, respectively.

“It was an honor to accept these awards on behalf of myself and the amazing crew at PRN” Rice said. “Everyone works so hard throughout the season to bring these exciting races to the fans and it means a great deal to have that hard work recognized by the NMPA. I’d also like to extend a big congratulations to our good friend and colleague Mark Jaynes on taking first place.”

Receiving top honors in the Live Event Radio Broadcast category was part-time PRN turn announcer and full-time IndyCar Radio anchor Mark Jaynes. Jaynes and his colleagues at IndyCar Radio were recognized for their thrilling call of 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

For Topic-Oriented Feature Radio, PRN’s Kent Bernhardt won first place with Jimmie’s Last Roundup, a look at the seven-time champion’s last season in NASCAR. Bernhardt also took home third place for The Day the Racing Stopped and fourth place for And We Were There, features highlighting the pandemic’s effect on the racing industry.

In the category of Spot News Radio, PRN’s Mark Garrow took home fourth and fifth place awards for news features, NASCAR Takes a Stand and Defends It and No Hate Crime, respectively, that aired during PRN’s four-minute daily news show, Garage Pass.

PRN will kick off its 2022 season of racing during Pennzoil 400 weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, March 5-6. See our full broadcast schedule and find a station near you at GoPRN.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An NYPD officer snapped a photo of the box, which contained stacks of $100 and $50 bills,...
A physics professor was opening his mail when he found a box. Inside was $180,000 from an anonymous donor.
One person was killed in a crash on the Monroe Expressway in Union County overnight.
One killed in crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County, authorities say
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
A new report finds that Atrium received $440 million in tax exemptions in 2019-2020 but spent...
They needed emergency medical care. Now Atrium is suing them for bills they can’t pay.
He allegedly submitted false tax exemption claims to his employers, which caused them to take...
Charlotte man accused of not filing tax return on more than $750,000 in earnings

Latest News

Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton holds the George Halas trophy after the Saints won...
Looking back on the best to ever wear Black & Gold
FILE - New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo stands on the field before the team's NFL football game...
Carolina Panthers agree to terms with Ben McAdoo as new offensive coordinator
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young scores 30 points as the Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets.
Young scores 30, Hawks hammer cold-shooting Hornets 113-91