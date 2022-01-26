Officers responding to shots fired incident at GSP airport

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) officials said officers are responding to reported shots fired on Tuesday night.

Officials said the incident took place inside Parking Garage B and was an isolated incident. Officers responded to the situation when someone reported some commotion in the garage. Officials said the suspects left the airport in their own vehicle before officers arrived.

There was an isolated incident in Parking Garage B this evening. The incident is under investigation by GSP police and the airport is operating normally. Parking Garage B will remain partially closed for the next few hours. — GSP Airport (@GSPAirport) January 26, 2022

There are no confirmed victims right now, but Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport police are investigating the situation.

According to officials, the airport is operating normally, but the parking garage will remain partially closed for a few hours.

