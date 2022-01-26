NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ will be back for season 2

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Green light! “Squid Game” is coming back for a second season, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed Friday.

The violent series was streamed worldwide for 1.6 billion hours in the first 28 days of release, making it Netflix’s biggest show ever by a long shot.

The streaming service paid $21.4 million for the first season, and according to Bloomberg, it has $891 million in “impact value.”

The show features more than 400 desperate, broke contestants invited by a mysterious organization to compete in a series of children’s games to win a pool of about $38 million. You later learn that those games have deadly consequences if you don’t win.

“Squid Game” won three Golden Globes, including best TV drama. It also made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards by becoming the first non-English series to score a nomination.

Further details about the show’s next season have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

TikToker Zachary Keesee in front of Lake Lungern during a trip to Switzerland in January 2020.
Guy made TikTok showing Switzerland, labeled it ‘Gastonia, NC.’ Florida woman drove there
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
One person was killed in a crash on the Monroe Expressway in Union County overnight.
One killed in crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County, authorities say
Four hundred million N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free starting this week....
Free N95 masks being distributed this week
kptv file image
CMPD: Arrest warrants to be served after woman dies in head-on crash in east Charlotte

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference,...
Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk
FILE - Boston Red Sox David Ortiz reacts before a baseball game against the New York Yankees,...
David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out
A scientist has discovered that Saturn’s small moon Mimas (left) likely has something in common...
Saturn’s ‘Death Star’ moon may have a hidden ocean, scientists discover
The San Jose, Calif., City Council will vote on new gun control measures on Tuesday. (Source:...
San Jose could be 1st to require gun liability insurance