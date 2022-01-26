NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Moderna begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna has begun testing an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster in healthy adults.

The company announced Wednesday that the first participant had received a dose. Earlier this week, competitor Pfizer began a similar study of its own reformulated shots.

It’s not clear whether global health authorities will order a change to the vaccine recipe in the wake of the hugely contagious omicron variant. The original vaccines still offer good protection against death and severe illness. Studies in the U.S. and elsewhere show a booster dose strengthens that protection and improves the chances of avoiding even a milder infection.

Moderna pointed to a small study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday that showed antibodies able to target omicron persisted for six months after a booster dose, although the levels were dropping.

Moderna’s new study will enroll about 600 people who already have received either two doses of the company’s original shots or two plus a booster dose. All the volunteers will receive a dose of the experimental omicron-matched version.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An NYPD officer snapped a photo of the box, which contained stacks of $100 and $50 bills,...
A physics professor was opening his mail when he found a box. Inside was $180,000 from an anonymous donor.
One person was killed in a crash on the Monroe Expressway in Union County overnight.
One killed in crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County, authorities say
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
The collision happened just after midnight Wednesday on the ramp from Interstate 485 to South...
One killed in fiery crash at I-485, South Blvd. in south Charlotte

Latest News

North Korea has upped its testing activity recently in an apparent effort to pressure the Biden...
North Korea fires projectile in 6th launch this month
NC State legislators and State Treasurer Dale Folwell called on non-profit hospitals to improve...
NC lawmakers call on non-profit hospitals to fix medical debt and charity care spending after WBTV Investigation
DOJ charges man they say sold gun to Texas synagogue hostage taker for $150.
Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages
A South Carolina man was sentenced to 44 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement with a...
SC man sentenced to prison in connection to Jan 6. Capitol Riot
FILE - Neil Young poses for a portrait in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2019. Spotify says...
Spotify says it will grant Young’s request to remove music