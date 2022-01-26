NC DHHS Flu
Former track athlete runs down, tackles fleeing suspect

By KTRK Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - A citizen take-down near Houston helped deputy constables nab a man allegedly driving a stolen truck.

A 26-year-old good Samaritan only identified as Devin was in the right place at the right time Tuesday afternoon. The former high school track athlete and trained security guard saw the end of a law enforcement pursuit while driving home from work.

“I saw him, the suspect, running all the way down, and he was already 50 yards from the officer. So, I turned around, sped up and blocked him in, and I got out of the car and started running,” he said.

Authorities say the chase began when a toll road unit spotted the suspect driving a stolen truck and tried to pull him over. They say he took off, the pursuit winding in and out of neighborhoods before finally ending behind an industrial complex.

The suspect took off on foot, climbing a fence, and that’s when Devin says his instincts kicked in. He sprinted after the suspect, losing both of his shoes in the process. The suspect was also barefoot.

“I was not even thinking. I just got out, like a hero moment,” he said. “I just ran behind him and tackled him down.”

The chase ended when Devin tackled the suspect with a big bear hug and held him until authorities caught up.

“All I was thinking about in the moment was to make sure I had all his hands real tight because I didn’t know if he had something in his pockets,” the 26-year-old said. “I said, ‘Stay down. Don’t move.’ He said, ‘OK, I’m going to stay down.’”

Devin says he would do it again, even knowing the risks, and through it all, he wishes the suspect the best.

“You learn from your first mistake. Whenever you get out, try to be on your best behavior and not get into any more trouble,” he said.

