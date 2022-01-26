Former student returns library book due in 1979 to Catawba County high school

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A high school in Catawba County recently got a long-overdue surprise in the mail.

A post on Bandys High School’s Facebook page states former student Brett Allred returned an overdue library book called “Basic Clutches and Transmissions.”

The due date was Feb. 15, 1979.

Bandys High School recently received a surprise in the mail. Brett Allred, a former BHS student, returned an overdue... Posted by Bandys High School on Monday, January 24, 2022

Allred not only returned the book but also sent what the school called a “heartfelt letter.”

In the letter dated Dec. 25, 2021, Allred said he regrets not returning the book by the due date, “because I have potentially deprived a student or students of the education that could be gained by this book.”

He said it was one of his favorite books for several years, as he was “completely enamored” by muscle cars and hot rods beginning during his high school years and lasting to this day.

Allred states in the letter that he did not graduate high school, “but I did go on to succeed in a HVAC career.” He said he and his wife own an air conditioning company in Florida.

In addition to the book, Allred sent a donation to the school for late charges and interest.

“I deeply wish I had finished high school at Bandys. I had every opportunity and no one to blame but myself and my shortsightedness,” Allred wrote. “I did get an AHSD and attended several tech schools and college classes, but I missed out on so much by not attending my senior year.”

Allred ends the letter with the advice he give his 17-year-old self: plan for the future, finish what you start, stay in high school and get some higher learning.

Also, be on time and “return your library books on time.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.