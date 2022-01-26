First Alert: Tracking another round of wintry precipitation later this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite the sunshine, this Wednesday afternoon will be much cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Clouds will continue to clear out later tonight and lows will drop down into the teens in the mountains, and 20s in the Piedmont.

More sunshine but chilly for Thursday.

First Alert: Rain/snow moves into the area Friday afternoon.

A colder start to Saturday.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 40s. On Friday, we’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day with snow arriving first in the mountains and a rain/snow mix for the Piedmont.

Highs on Friday will range from the mid-40s to near 50 degrees, but as colder air moves into the Piedmont Friday afternoon into Friday night, the rain will change over to snow. At this time, accumulating snow looks most likely in the mountains, with two to four inches being possible. There will be the potential for some accumulating snow in the Piedmont depending on how fast the colder air arrives. Right now, a trace to two inches looks possible.

The chance for snow is back in the WBTV viewing area for the third weekend in a row. (Source: WBTV)

Regardless of the precipitation amounts received through Friday night, Saturday will be a cold, blustery day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 30s.

Sunday morning will start out with temperatures in the teens. By the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine, we’ll warm up into the mid to upper 40s.

Next Monday and Tuesday expect some cold mornings and mild afternoons with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.

After Friday, our next chance for precipitation is not until next Wednesday. (Source: WBTV)

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

