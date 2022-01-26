NC DHHS Flu
FIRST ALERT: Snow likely for late Friday into early Saturday

Despite mostly sunny skies for Thursday, you will still need your winter jacket, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s around Charlotte, and around 40 degrees for Boone.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly temperatures and mostly sunny skies will continue for Thursday, with snow likely for late Friday into early Saturday. Drier weather and more sunshine returns for the weekend, yet it will be blustery.

  • Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.
  • First Alert Late Friday into early Saturday for wintry precipitation.
  • Cold and windy Saturday; staying chilly for Sunday.

Frigid temperatures will develop under mostly clear skies tonight, with overnight low temperatures in the 20s around Charlotte and the piedmont, and teens in the mountains.

A First Alert has been issued for late Friday into early Saturday, with rain transitioning to snow for the piedmont, and snow developing in the mountains. The highest confidence for accumulating snow is in the mountains, with 2″ to 4″+ likely. There are still questions for the piedmont with regard to rain transitioning to snow, such as, how quickly the cold air will arrive with available moisture, and how high snowfall rates will be, to overcome the “warm” ground.

First Alert headlines
First Alert headlines(WBTV)

At this point, the Charlotte Metro area and piedmont look to pick up a trace to 2″+ snowfall. Friday afternoon high temperatures will range from the upper 40s for the piedmont, to mid-30s in the mountains. Either way, traveling looks to quickly deteriorate through Friday night.

Saturday morning will feature slick roads, with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s around Charlotte and around 10 degrees for the mountains.

Gusty winds and wind chills will make it uncomfortable and potentially dangerous in the mountains on Saturday, with wind gusts around 25 mph for the piedmont, and around 45+ mph for the mountains. With high temperatures in the upper 30s for Charlotte, wind chills will be in the teens. The mountains will only have Saturday afternoon high temperatures around 20 degrees, with sub-zero wind chills likely.

Mostly sunny and chilly temperatures continue for Sunday, with highs in the 40s for the piedmont, and 30s in the mountains.

Wednesday night's low temps
Wednesday night's low temps(WBTV)

Moderating temperatures will develop for next week, with high temperatures increasing through the 50s.

Stay safe and warm!

