CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Colder air will be moving into the Carolinas for the rest of the week, with the chance for wintry precipitation late Friday into early Saturday.

Dry and chilly for Wednesday and Thursday.

First Alert Late Friday into early Saturday for wintry precipitation.

Dry and cold end to the weekend.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold, with overnight low temperatures in the 30s for the piedmont, and upper teens in the mountains.

Chilly afternoon temperatures will be felt for Wednesday and Thursday, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A First Alert has been issued for late Friday into early Saturday, as a wintry mix is possible for the piedmont, and snow in the mountains. The mountains have the best chance for snow, yet there are plenty of questions as to whether the piedmont can pick up snow. Friday afternoon high temperatures will range from the upper 40s for the piedmont, to mid-30s in the mountains. Keep up with the latest WBTV weather forecast, as this system could have big impacts to the Carolinas.

Dry and chilly weather look to develop for late Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures around 40 degrees for Saturday, and lower 40s for Sunday.

Temperatures look to get back into the 50s for early next week with partly cloudy skies.

Stay weather aware this week for forecast updates!

