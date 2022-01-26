NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Experts considering pan-coronavirus vaccine

By CNN
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Will COVID-19 ever really go away?

Unfortunately, health experts don’t think so, but there are conversations happening right now about different ways to prevent it.

Will the coronavirus vaccine include four doses? Well, maybe.

It’s one of the many questions health experts are trying to answer as the omicron variant continues to spread.

For fully vaccinated adults, cases are often mild or asymptomatic.

Still, the country is now averaging more than 2,000 deaths every day, slightly higher than the delta variant peak last September.

Pfizer said they’re manufacturing an omicron-specific vaccine, and they’re testing it now.

But it begs the question: What about other variants?

“If other variants emerge, this omicron-specific vaccine may not have adequate coverage against future variants. We need to have a more pan-coronavirus vaccine, one that really doesn’t matter which is your variant, it will still have efficacy,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean of Emory University School of Medicine.

It’s something White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci is expected to talk about Wednesday.

He said there’s already been significant work done on vaccines that wouldn’t just cover the variants that cause COVID-19 but other coronaviruses.

“There’s a lot of investment to develop next generation of vaccines, particularly universal coronavirus vaccines,” Fauci said. “The importance of developing a pan-coronavirus vaccine becomes even more apparent for what inevitably will be the emergence of future pandemics.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An NYPD officer snapped a photo of the box, which contained stacks of $100 and $50 bills,...
A physics professor was opening his mail when he found a box. Inside was $180,000 from an anonymous donor.
One person was killed in a crash on the Monroe Expressway in Union County overnight.
One killed in crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County, authorities say
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
A new report finds that Atrium received $440 million in tax exemptions in 2019-2020 but spent...
They needed emergency medical care. Now Atrium is suing them for bills they can’t pay.
He allegedly submitted false tax exemption claims to his employers, which caused them to take...
Charlotte man accused of not filing tax return on more than $750,000 in earnings

Latest News

A neighbor rescues 92-year-old man who was unable to get out of burning house. (Source: Erik...
Neighbor helps elderly man escape house fire
A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
1 body found in Coast Guard search; 38 still lost off Florida
Memphis VA Medical Center, J. Ronald Johnson, MHA, FACHE, will serve as Salisbury VA HCS’s...
Richmond VA Director to head Salisbury VA Health Care System until permanent selection made
Prison
Charlotte woman sentenced after pleading guilty to sex trafficking a 13-year-old
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
Russia threatens retaliation if Ukraine demands not met