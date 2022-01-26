Crime Stoppers: Police still pleading for people to come forward with information about killing of Edy Alvarado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still hopeful that members of the public will come forward with tips about the killing of Edy Alvarado.

The 46-year-old man was shot and killed in the 10800 block of Southern Loop Blvd in Pineville. The street runs through an industrial area. The killing happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Officer Rick Smith, the CMPD’s Crime Stoppers coordinator, said detectives believe Alvarado was robbed and then shot. Police have not released any other details about the specifics of the case.

An image from a surveillance camera in the area shows the two suspects who police are trying to find. Both individuals appear to be dressed entirely in black. One of the people appears to be wearing red gloves and the other person is wearing yellow gloves.

Loved ones have helped contribute to a Crime Stoppers reward totaling $20,000.

“Mr. Alvarado was very loved by family and friends. That’s why we were able to up the reward like we did,” said Smith

It’s now been more than three months since Alvarado was killed and no one has been charged for the crime. Smith said that because the shooting happened in a dark industrial area, there were probably limited witnesses to the crime. The Crime Stoppers coordinator said he is still hopeful someone who knows something about the suspects will call Crime Stoppers.

“We’ve got some videos. We have some photos and (we’re) offering that $20,000 so we’re very hopeful,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still receive the cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

