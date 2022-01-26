Crews called to violent, fiery crash at I-485, South Blvd. in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a horrific and violent overnight crash in south Charlotte.

The collision happened just after midnight Wednesday on the ramp from Interstate 485 to South Boulevard. That ramp has reopened as of 5 a.m.

A WBTV crew saw debris from a car wrapped around a tree, as well as two different trucks hauling away pieces of the car.

The wreckage was charred and the car burned so badly WBTV’s crew couldn’t tell the make or model.

The medical examiner was also on the scene, as well as the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

WBTV has reached out to all those agencies to learn more about what happened.

Check back for updates as they come in.

