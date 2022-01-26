NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crews called to violent, fiery crash at I-485, South Blvd. in south Charlotte

The collision happened just after midnight Wednesday on the ramp from Interstate 485 to South Boulevard. That ramp has reopened as of 5 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a horrific and violent overnight crash in south Charlotte.

The collision happened just after midnight Wednesday on the ramp from Interstate 485 to South Boulevard. That ramp has reopened as of 5 a.m.

A WBTV crew saw debris from a car wrapped around a tree, as well as two different trucks hauling away pieces of the car.

The wreckage was charred and the car burned so badly WBTV’s crew couldn’t tell the make or model.

The medical examiner was also on the scene, as well as the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

WBTV has reached out to all those agencies to learn more about what happened.

Check back for updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash on the Monroe Expressway in Union County overnight.
One killed in crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County, authorities say
An NYPD officer snapped a photo of the box, which contained stacks of $100 and $50 bills,...
A physics professor was opening his mail when he found a box. Inside was $180,000 from an anonymous donor.
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
A new report finds that Atrium received $440 million in tax exemptions in 2019-2020 but spent...
They needed emergency medical care. Now Atrium is suing them for bills they can’t pay.
He allegedly submitted false tax exemption claims to his employers, which caused them to take...
Charlotte man accused of not filing tax return on more than $750,000 in earnings

Latest News

The collision happened just after midnight Wednesday on the ramp from Interstate 485 to South...
Crews called to violent, fiery crash at I-485 in south Charlotte
Duke Energy’s outage map indicated that 1,981 customers lost power. The situation took place in...
Nearly 2,000 customers lose power in southwest Charlotte after crash blocks road
One person was killed in a crash on the Monroe Expressway in Union County overnight.
One killed in crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County, authorities say
The North Carolina Department of Transportation conducted research that showed a history of...
City Council approves $250K safety project to fix dangerous intersection in Charlotte