CMS Board of Education unanimously approves final $2.2 billion budget for 2021-22

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education has unanimously voted to approve a final budget for the 2021-22 school year.

The final 8-0 vote of approval of the $2.2 billion operating budget was delayed until the state budget was adopted, which took place in November when lawmakers passed the biennium budget.

The budget includes $472.1 million in temporary federal funds to address COVID-19 impacts.

“We are glad to have completed the full budget process,” said Elyse Dashew, board chair. “Although this was a formality, it’s an important part of the total budget process we do each year.”

Another $80.6 million school nutrition services budget, an $8.2 million after-school enrichment program budget, an $18 million in sustainment capital funding and $4.9 million in capital replacement funding were approved.

“What we have seen the funding being used for PPE and higher salaries for our bus drivers, recruitment bonuses, sub teachers, guest teachers, for our COVID tracers, and contact tracers, those things are just now really coming into the buildings in full force and it’s making a difference,” CMS teacher Rae LeGrone.

CMS has already spent millions of dollars in federal COVID-related funding that has been spent to support staff recruitment and retention, remote learning and summer learning programs.

“It’s a really critical staffing crisis that we’re still in the middle of right now,” CMS teacher Justin Parmenter said. “Some of the funds that we’ve received from the federal government have been devoted to retention incentives. We’re hopeful that will be addressed again and increased because certainly, any bit helps but I don’t think what we’ve committed so far to retain the staff that we do have is really going to be effective in the long run.”

So far, CMS has spent nearly nine percent of its American Rescue Plan Act funding. The district has until September 2024 to spend all of it. At the board meeting Tuesday night, some said they’re hoping those dollars can be distributed to other positions including bus drivers and nutrition workers.

