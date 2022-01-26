Chillier days ahead; First Alert to another chance of weekend snow
A good deal of sunshine can be expected both today and Thursday, with overnight lows in the upper teens to lower 20s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a delightful day in the lower 60s Tuesday, the rest of the week offers a reality check, as highs will fall back to the middle 40s.
- Chillier weather for the rest of the week
- Late-week First Alert: Another round of snow
- Confidence growing for some accumulation
Confidence is growing for another round of wintry weather late Friday into early Saturday, as an East Coast low-pressure system is forecast to form, while at the same time, frigid air is expected to drive south into the Carolinas.
We’re not yet in a position to spell out specifics, but there will likely be more accumulating snow in the mountains and rain will probably change to snow late Friday into early Saturday morning in neighborhoods outside of the High Country as well.
Regardless of what may come at the start of the weekend, dry and chilly weather will likely return for the remainder of the weekend with a cold, gusty breeze Saturday and highs only in the mid to upper 30s before a rebound kicks in Sunday with highs improving to the mid to upper 40s.
More seasonal 50s are forecast for the start of the new workweek.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
