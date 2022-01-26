NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte woman sentenced after pleading guilty to sex trafficking a 13-year-old

Prison
Prison(None)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte woman will spend over 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking a minor, prosecutors said.

According to U.S. Attorney Dena King, 30-year-old Simone Cherelle McIllwain was sentenced to 235 months in prison and 20 years of supervised release.

On Jan. 1, 2020, law enforcement was notified that a 13-year-old girl was a suspected sax trafficking victim, according to court documents and statements made during a Tuesday hearing.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities determined that, from Dec. 2 to Dec. 25, 2019, McIllwain did traffic the minor in the Charlotte area.

Court documents state the 13-year-old was introduced to McIllwain through a mutual acquaintance and shortly thereafter, the defendant began to advertise the victim online for commercial sex.

McIllwain also arranged for the minor to engage in sexual acts at her hotel room and she kept a portion of the proceeds, according to court records.

At the time, McIllwain was on supervised release from a 2014 federal conviction in Florida for transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, the U.S. attorney said.

McIllwain pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor on April 19, 2021. She is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

Anyone who believes they are the victim of a trafficking situation or may have information about a potential trafficking situation should call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at (888) 373-7888.

