Authorities: Ex-employee throws knives at former boss at Salisbury assisted living facility

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a reported stabbing that happened Wednesday morning at an assisted living facility in Salisbury.

According to police, the incident took place just after 7:30 a.m. at the Trinity Oaks facility in the 700 block of Klumac Road.

Investigators said an employee who was fired on Tuesday came back to the property and damaged her boss’ car before throwing knives at the individual.

According to law enforcement, the man did suffer a minor cut on his leg.

It is not know at this time if anyone is in custody.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

