54 dogs rescued from ‘shocking case of animal neglect’ in Gaston County

“There is a lot of hope for these dogs”
One of 54 dogs rescued in Gaston County hoarding case
One of 54 dogs rescued in Gaston County hoarding case(Lowell Rose)
By Lowell Rose
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A shocking case of animal neglect in Gaston County. Those are the words straight from animal control after they got to the scene and rescued more than 50 dogs.

Those animals are now in the care of five different animal rescues, nursing them back to health.

“When you get the first call it’s always a shock because you know you’re going to see something bad,” said Joann Hager, president of Tri-County Animal Rescue.

Angela Gee, a volunteer for Tri-County Animal Rescue added, “It is emotional watching them in how terrified they are.”

Tri-County Animal Rescue jumped into action on Friday when they got the call from Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement, and 54 dogs were found living in dire conditions.

“There were quite a few that were living outside in knee-deep mud, they had not been touched by some humans, they had been fed but they had not been touched so they’re almost completely feral,” said Gee.

Over the weekend, the 54 dogs rescued were split between five animal rescue groups.

Animal Care and Enforcement tells WBTV the investigation is ongoing, but I’m told the elderly owner will not face charges at this moment.

Gee said, “It broke their hearts to have them leave, but they understood it was no longer healthy for them and for the dogs, so it was a touching situation to watch it, it was a hard for her to leave the dogs.”

The county says this is a unique animal neglect case and plans to get social services involved for the elder owner.

“I don’t think they intentionally did this, and once they realized they had a problem, they asked for help,” said Hager.

Animal Care and enforcement will allow them to keep four dogs, but under the conditions that the dogs get spayed and neutered, the owner comply with a checklist, and there will be visits to check conditions of the home.

Tri-County Animal Rescue tells WBTV that it will take some time until the rescued dogs are adoptable.

Some will need a few weeks, and others may take months before they are healthy enough for adoption.

Hager added, “there is a lot of hope for these dogs, the youngest ones they’ve got a lot of potential, the younger ones it’s going to take some time.”

Tri-County Animal Rescue says people can help by donating money to the animal rescue groups involved or donating to the shelter providing spay and neutering for the dogs in this case.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

