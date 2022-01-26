NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

4 injured after car crashes head-on into school bus, sparking fire in Cabarrus County

Officials say no students were on the bus.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say four people were injured when a car crashed head-on into a school bus, sparking a fire in Cabarrus County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Lower Rocky River Road.

School district officials say the school bus was hit when a car crossed the center line.

The car was wedged under the bus, sparking a fire in the road. Emergency crews are currently responding.

Officials say no students were on the bus.

The bus driver, driver of the car and the two passengers in the car are being tended to on scene.

Officials have not said if anyone will need to be transported to the hospital yet.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An NYPD officer snapped a photo of the box, which contained stacks of $100 and $50 bills,...
A physics professor was opening his mail when he found a box. Inside was $180,000 from an anonymous donor.
One person was killed in a crash on the Monroe Expressway in Union County overnight.
One killed in crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County, authorities say
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
The collision happened just after midnight Wednesday on the ramp from Interstate 485 to South...
One killed in fiery crash at I-485, South Blvd. in south Charlotte

Latest News

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still hopeful that members of...
Crime Stoppers: Police still pleading for people to come forward with information about killing of Edy Alvarado
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
An old historic school in Hildebran that was ravaged by fire years ago will soon go through a...
Historic Hildebran school ravaged by fire gets new life as state-of-the-art park
NC State legislators and State Treasurer Dale Folwell called on non-profit hospitals to improve...
NC lawmakers call on non-profit hospitals to fix medical debt and charity care spending after WBTV Investigation
Meck. County hosting at-home COVID test giveaway, doctors believe hospitalizations have peaked
Meck. County hosting at-home COVID test giveaway, doctors believe hospitalizations have peaked