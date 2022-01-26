NC DHHS Flu
2 wanted, 1 arrested months after double gunpoint robbery during shoe sale at Walmart in Lincoln Co.

Two people were robbed at gunpoint while trying to sell shoes to two unknown suspects in the parking lot of Walmart at 7131 NC 73 Hwy, according to law enforcement.
[From left to right] The men were identified as Elijah Levi Whitley, 19, NKosi La’Darris Michael, 20, and Jefrey Chase McMurray, 19, all of Charlotte, as the suspects.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One man was arrested, while two others have warrants out for their arrest in the double gunpoint robbery of two people trying to sell shoes at a Walmart in Lincoln County in Nov. 2021.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detective D. Hendrix used video obtained from the scene, social media posts and cell phone records to identify three suspects in the case.

The men were identified as Elijah Levi Whitley, 19, NKosi La’Darris Michael, 20, and Jefrey Chase McMurray, 19, all of Charlotte, as the suspects.

The men are charged each with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods.

McMurray was arrested in Charlotte on January 22, 2022 then released on the same day under a $25,000 secured bond. Whitley and Michael have not been arrested and still have active warrants.

In that Nov. 17, 2021 situation, deputies reported the seller and a friend met with two unknown suspects around 3:30 p.m. after making arrangements through social media to sell them tennis shoes valued at $640. The parties met at the victim’s car to look at the shoes.

While the seller was showing the shoes, both suspects pulled handguns with extended magazines and demanded the shoes as well as any money the two may have.

The seller did not have cash, so the suspects fled with the shoes in a black in color Honda passenger car. They pulled out of the parking lot but the seller did not get a direction of travel.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Whitley and Michael are asked to contact detectives at 828-455-6762 or Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

