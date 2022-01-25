Warm Tuesday on tap; looking ahead to late-week First Alert for rain, snow risk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will cross the Carolinas today, bringing more cloud cover but low rain chances.

Unseasonably mild readings today

Reality check for the rest of the week

Late-week First Alert: Rain/snow risk

In advance of the front, an unseasonably mild day will unfold with afternoon readings close to 60 degrees.

Today's temperatures will be the warmest of the week. (Source: WBTV)

Cold air will seep in behind the front tonight with lows falling back into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

The second part of the week offers a reality check, as highs will fall back to the middle 40s. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a good deal of sunshine anticipated for Thursday.

We are closely watching the latest weather data for late Friday into early Saturday, as an East Coast low-pressure system will form and could bring another round of wintry precipitation to the Carolinas.

This is still a low confidence forecast, and so highly subject to refinement, but based on the exact track the projected offshore low-pressure system takes, there could be more snow in the mountains and rain could change to snow late Friday into early Saturday morning in neighborhoods outside of the High Country.

There are more questions than answers at this point, but we’re monitoring the trends and will fine-tune this forecast over time.

Regardless of what may come at the start of the weekend, dry and chilly weather will likely return for the remainder of the weekend with high temperatures holding in the 40s.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

