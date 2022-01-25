NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Trial to resume for former Rock Hill officer charged with assault following controversial arrest

Jonathan Moreno is charged with assaulting Travis Price in June.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The former Rock Hill Police officer involved in a controversial arrest last summer will take the stand again Tuesday in his own defense.

Jonathan Moreno is charged with assaulting Travis Price in June. It happened right after police arrested his brother, Ricky Price.

Related: Former police officer on trial for assault charge from controversial arrest of brothers in Rock Hill

While in court Monday, Travis Price and Moreno recounted what happened.

Price said he had permission from officers to be at the scene of his brother’s arrest to get his jewelry from him, but he ended up face down on the ground.

According to Price, Moreno became aggressive and escalated this situation.

Prosecutors say Moreno used an unjustified force, and Travis Price had done nothing wrong. But the defendant said he was already on alert because Ricky Price is reportedly known for fighting police.

“I didn’t have time to think at that moment. The only thing that I was thinking about was the same thing he was thinking about - defending my brothers and sisters,” Moreno testified

Moreno’s attorney said the city and prosecutors are trying to use him as a scapegoat.

Police arrested brothers Travis and Ricky Price near the Valero gas station on Willowbrook Avenue in Rock Hill on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

The video posted to Facebook on the same day shows police officers arresting the two men, a process that included a forcible takedown and became increasingly more physical until both men were handcuffed.

Price’s arrest sparked several nights of race-related protests after the videos showing the arrest were posted on social media.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikToker Zachary Keesee in front of Lake Lungern during a trip to Switzerland in January 2020.
Guy made TikTok showing Switzerland, labeled it ‘Gastonia, NC.’ Florida woman drove there
Four hundred million N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free starting this week....
Free N95 masks being distributed this week
kptv file image
CMPD: Arrest warrants to be served after woman dies in head-on crash in east Charlotte
CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 22, 2021, is shown with...
Foundation pays off mortgage on home of CMPD officer killed during I-85 crash investigation
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland

Latest News

The Governing Board of the Thread Trail recently approved distribution of $752,500 in grant...
Carolina Thread Trail announces $755,000 for trail projects to 16 partners
The 17th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show will return to the Cabarrus Arena and...
Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show returns to Cabarrus County this week
WBTV’s John Carter gets good news during follow-up appointment after knee replacement surgery
WBTV’s John Carter gets good news during follow-up appointment after knee replacement surgery
Mecklenburg County partnering with MAKO Medical to open new COVID-19 testing sites
Mecklenburg County partnering with MAKO Medical to open new COVID-19 testing sites