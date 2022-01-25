Trial to resume for former Rock Hill officer charged with assault following controversial arrest

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The former Rock Hill Police officer involved in a controversial arrest last summer will take the stand again Tuesday in his own defense.

Jonathan Moreno is charged with assaulting Travis Price in June. It happened right after police arrested his brother, Ricky Price.

Related: Former police officer on trial for assault charge from controversial arrest of brothers in Rock Hill

While in court Monday, Travis Price and Moreno recounted what happened.

Price said he had permission from officers to be at the scene of his brother’s arrest to get his jewelry from him, but he ended up face down on the ground.

According to Price, Moreno became aggressive and escalated this situation.

Prosecutors say Moreno used an unjustified force, and Travis Price had done nothing wrong. But the defendant said he was already on alert because Ricky Price is reportedly known for fighting police.

“I didn’t have time to think at that moment. The only thing that I was thinking about was the same thing he was thinking about - defending my brothers and sisters,” Moreno testified

Moreno’s attorney said the city and prosecutors are trying to use him as a scapegoat.

Police arrested brothers Travis and Ricky Price near the Valero gas station on Willowbrook Avenue in Rock Hill on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

The video posted to Facebook on the same day shows police officers arresting the two men, a process that included a forcible takedown and became increasingly more physical until both men were handcuffed.

Price’s arrest sparked several nights of race-related protests after the videos showing the arrest were posted on social media.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.