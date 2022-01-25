Tracking a cold front for Tuesday, and a late week weather disturbance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move across the Carolinas on Tuesday, bringing the chance for a few sprinkles in the piedmont, and flurries in the mountains. We are closely watching a weather disturbance late Friday into early Saturday, that could be impactful to the Carolinas.

Tuesday: Upper 50s for the piedmont, with upper 30s in the mountains.

Dry and chilly for Wednesday and Thursday.

Late Friday into early Saturday wintry precipitation possible.

A cold front will move across the Carolinas on Tuesday, bringing more cloud cover to the Carolinas, yet with a lack of moisture, rain chances look minimal. A few sprinkles are possible for the piedmont, with snow flurries likely in the mountains. Tuesday temperatures will be in the upper 50s for the piedmont, and upper 30s for the mountains.

Cooler temperatures will be felt for Wednesday and Thursday, with freezing cold morning temperatures, and chilly afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

We are closely watching the latest weather data for late Friday into early Saturday, for the potential of an East Coast low pressure system that could bring another chance for wintry precipitation to the Carolinas. This is still a low confidence forecast, yet based on the exact track this coastal low pressure system takes, rain could change to snow late Friday into early Saturday morning. Keep up with the latest WBTV weather forecast, as this system could have big impacts to the Carolinas.

Dry and chilly weather look to develop for late Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the 40s.

Temperatures look to get back into the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies by next Monday.

Stay weather aware this week for forecast updates!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

