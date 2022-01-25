NC DHHS Flu
Three new COVID-19 testing sites opening in Mecklenburg County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a continued effort to increase access to COVID-19 testing in the area, Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) has worked in collaboration with MAKO Medical to open three new COVID-19 testing sites Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Free COVID-19 testing. No appointment necessary. Schedules are subject to change. Please check the MAKO Medical website for the most updated information.

COVID-19 Testing Site Locations and Schedules:

  • Park Expo Center, 2500 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC, 28205
    • Monday - Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • First Baptist Church of Cornelius, 21007 Catawba Ave, Cornelius, NC, 28031
    • Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • R.C. Bradford Park, 17005 Davidson-Concord Rd, Huntersville, NC, 28078
    • Monday - Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

With COVID-19 cases at an all-time high in Mecklenburg County, Public Health continues to work with community partners to provide as much access to testing as possible.

Find a free testing site near you by visiting the NC DHHS Find My Testing Place page or using the MCPH COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Sites map.

If you are having difficulty visiting a local testing site, you can also purchase at-home COVID-19 test kits online or at local pharmacies.  Availability for kits in stores and online has recently improved.

Visit mecknc.gov/covid-19 for the most updated information on testing sites including hours, types of tests offered, etc.

