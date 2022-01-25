Testimony from former Rock Hill officer charged after controversial arrest continues on day two of trial

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The former Rock Hill Police officer involved in a controversial arrest last summer took the stand again Tuesday in his own defense.

Jonathan Moreno is charged with assaulting Travis Price in June. It happened right after police arrested his brother, Ricky Price.

The defendant answered questions from Solicitor Kevin Brackett for two hours on Tuesday morning, continuing testimony from Moreno that began the day before.

While in court Monday, both Travis Price and Moreno recounted what happened on that June day.

Price said he had permission from officers to be at the scene of his brother’s arrest to get his jewelry from him, but he ended up face down on the ground.

According to Price, Moreno became aggressive and escalated this situation.

Prosecutors say Moreno used an unjustified force, and Travis Price had done nothing wrong. But the defendant said he was already on alert because Ricky Price is reportedly known for fighting police.

“I didn’t have time to think in that moment. The only thing the only thing I was thinking about was the same thing he was thinking about - defending my brothers and sisters,” Moreno testified

On Tuesday, Moreno said his training tells him that people try to get rid of evidence, especially drugs. He also continued to maintain he was concerned for his fellow officers during the situation with the Price brothers.

Moreno’s attorney said the city and prosecutors are trying to use him as a scapegoat.

Police arrested brothers Travis and Ricky Price near the Valero gas station on Willowbrook Avenue in Rock Hill on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

The video posted to Facebook on the same day shows police officers arresting the two men, a process that included a forcible takedown and became increasingly more physical until both men were handcuffed.

Price’s arrest sparked several nights of race-related protests after the videos showing the arrest were posted on social media.

Moreno testified Tuesday that the solicitor met with him and his attorney to try and find a resolution to the situation last year. It was then that Brackett asked him to apologize, the defendant said.

According to Moreno, he agreed to apologize at a press conference held days after the incident but noted that he didn’t want to do it there, but in a room with Travis Price instead.

“You made me feel like I was all at fault. But here you come in and blame the feds. So, whose fault is it?” Moreno testified Tuesday.

The defendant also said under oath that the incident report and narrative from the June 23 incident were inaccurate with the video that was posted to social media. According to Moreno, it’s because it was rushed.

“This definitely should have been proofread,” Moreno said. “No sir, this is rushed paperwork because we had a riot on our hands.”

