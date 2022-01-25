NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Superintendent debunks claims of litter boxes in schools for students ‘who identify as cats’

In a message to the school district, Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow argued against the...
In a message to the school district, Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow argued against the claims of litter boxes being provided for students that “identify as cats.”(hutchyb // Canva)
By Dane Kelly and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – A superintendent in Michigan is trying to clear up any misconceptions or rumors about a conspiracy theory regarding students “who identify as cats.”

According To WILX, Midland Public Schools was accused of installing litter boxes in the restrooms for students to use.

“I heard that at least one of our schools in our town has in one of the unisex bathrooms, a litter box for the kids that identify as cats,” a concerned parent claimed during a Board of Education meeting in December. “I am really disturbed by that.”

The woman alleged that litter box use in schools was a national problem.

“This whole furry thing has just got me. I’m staying calm, but I’m not happy about it,” she said.

Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow sent a message to the school district to address the claim.

“Let me be clear in this communication: There is no truth whatsoever to this false statement/accusation. There have never been litter boxes within MPS schools,” Sharrow wrote. “It is such a source of disappointment that I felt the necessity to communicate this message to you.”

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikToker Zachary Keesee in front of Lake Lungern during a trip to Switzerland in January 2020.
Guy made TikTok showing Switzerland, labeled it ‘Gastonia, NC.’ Florida woman drove there
Four hundred million N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free starting this week....
Free N95 masks being distributed this week
kptv file image
CMPD: Arrest warrants to be served after woman dies in head-on crash in east Charlotte
CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 22, 2021, is shown with...
Foundation pays off mortgage on home of CMPD officer killed during I-85 crash investigation
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland

Latest News

The San Jose, Calif., city council will vote on new gun control measures on Tuesday. (Source:...
Calif. city to vote on gun law proposing owners buy liability insurance
A flying car has been given an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport...
Flying car gets OK from Slovakia government
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutors: Video will show 3 officers violated Floyd’s rights
A California couple who met at an evacuation center is engaged!
California couple gets engaged after meeting at evacuation center
A flying car has been given an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport...
Flying car gets OK from Slovakia government