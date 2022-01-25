NC DHHS Flu
One killed in crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County, sources say

Sources say a child has also been taken from the scene.
Sources say one person was killed in a crash on the Monroe Expressway in Union County.
Sources say one person was killed in a crash on the Monroe Expressway in Union County.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly crash Tuesday morning in Union County.

According to sources, at least one fatality has been confirmed in this crash on the Monroe Expressway. Emergency crews were called out just before 8 a.m. to the crash that was off the roadway.

Sources say a child has also been taken from the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

