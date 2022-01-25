One killed in crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County, sources say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly crash Tuesday morning in Union County.

According to sources, at least one fatality has been confirmed in this crash on the Monroe Expressway. Emergency crews were called out just before 8 a.m. to the crash that was off the roadway.

Sources say a child has also been taken from the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

