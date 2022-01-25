New 100-bed hospital looking for registered nurses in South Carolina

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 100-bed hospital in South Carolina is looking for registered nurses to join the team before it officially opens its new facility in Rock Hill.

Piedmont Medical Center is having a recruitment fair, especially for registered nurses. The position is listed as a full-time, rotating shift nursing job in Rock Hill, South Carolina at Piedmont Medical Center.

The recruitment fair is happening Thursday, Jan. 27 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel, Kingsley Village at 1385 Broadcloth Street in Fort Mill.

The job position is described as a nurse who would provide, promote and maintain quality patient care during diagnostic and therapeutic imaging procedures through education, standards of practice, professional growth, and collaboration with other multidisciplinary health care providers.

The hospital says a sign-on bonus may be available for select positions.

“We know it takes a special person to be a nurse, and we are committed to providing our nurses with an enriching and rewarding environment. We provide the resources, tools and support our employees need to serve our patients and customers in the best way possible — so we can provide the right care, in the right place, at the right time, and do so with compassion,” a statement on the hospital’s web site reads.

It is going to be for the new Rock Hill hospital that will open Sept. 2022. The new hospital is a 100-bed, 200,000 square foot facility that will offer a full-service emergency department and surgical services.

The facility includes six multi-specialty operating rooms, women’s services including 10 Labor and Delivery/Recovery Postpartum rooms that allow you to stay in one room throughout your stay, a 10-bed ICU, and a medical-surgical unit comprised of 76 beds.

At this hiring event, those looking for jobs will have an opportunity to learn more about the new hospital and have a chance to meet and interview with hiring leaders.

Qualifications

Minimum Education: Associates degree in Nursing required.

Minimum Experience: Each candidate’s previous clinical experience is reviewed to determine acceptable experience.

Required Certifications/Registrations/Licenses: A valid Permanent Multi-State RN License from the state in which you reside is required. Should you hold a RN license from another Compact state, you are required to apply for and obtain a Multi-State RN License from the state in which you reside within 30 days. American Heart Association BLS CPR required. Basic Rhythms within orientation.

Job benefits include medical insurance, paid time off, dental insurance, 401(k), tuition reimbursement and life and disability insurance.

