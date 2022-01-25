Nearly 2,000 customers lose power in southwest Charlotte after crash blocks road

NC DHHS Flu
Duke Energy’s outage map indicated that 1,981 customers lost power. The situation took place in the area of Sandy Porter Road and Softwood Court.(Eric Xhajanka/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 2,000 customers were without power in southwest Charlotte Tuesday after a crash.

Duke Energy’s outage map indicated that 1,981 customers lost power. The situation took place in the area of Sandy Porter Road and Softwood Court.

WBTV crews arrived on scene to a road completely blocked off and a power pole visibly laying across the road.

Several Duke Energy trucks and CMPD police cars were observed at the scene.

Officials have not provided any other details about the situation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

