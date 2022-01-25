Nearly 2,000 customers lose power in southwest Charlotte after crash blocks road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 2,000 customers were without power in southwest Charlotte Tuesday after a crash.

Duke Energy’s outage map indicated that 1,981 customers lost power. The situation took place in the area of Sandy Porter Road and Softwood Court.

WBTV crews arrived on scene to a road completely blocked off and a power pole visibly laying across the road.

Several Duke Energy trucks and CMPD police cars were observed at the scene.

Officials have not provided any other details about the situation.

