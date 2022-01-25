Mild today, but cold returns Wednesday; First Alert for possible Friday night snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday will be mid, but the cold will return Wednesday and we will spend the rest of the week in the 40s.

60s today

40s tomorrow

Possible winter weather Friday/Saturday

Today will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will be variably cloudy with a high in the low 60s. A cold front will be on the move though. We won’t feel the effects today, but we will by tomorrow morning.

Tuesday's highs will hit the low 60s. It will be the warmest day of the week. (Source: WBTV)

We will start Wednesday close to freezing and only make it to the mid-40s for highs. That’s about 15 degrees cooler than today.

We will remain in the mid-40s for highs and the 20s for lows through the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry.

There’s a First Alert for Friday night into Saturday. The models have been all over the place this week. They continue to meander about. Here’s what we do know. Cold temperatures will be in place. Highs will be in the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. Models have been pretty consistent bringing in snow across the mountains. It’s fair for you to expect a few inches of snow.

Outside of the mountains is where the questions come in. It will all depend on the eventual track of the storm - how close or far away the storm is to us will determine what we get. For now, know there’s the possibility of snow for Friday evening into Saturday. We’ll fine-tune the forecast as we go out in time.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

