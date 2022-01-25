Mecklenburg County partnering with MAKO Medical to open new COVID-19 testing sites

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is partnering with MAKO Medical, a health care diagnostic laboratory, to open three new COVID-19 testing sites in Mecklenburg County.

The county announced Monday that the testing sites were being opened in a continued effort to increase access to COVID-19 testing in the area. The new sites will be located at the Park Expo Center in Charlotte, First Baptist Church of Cornelius, and R.C. Bradford Park in Huntersville.

Eric Kristensen, a sales executive with MAKO Medical, spoke to WBTV in a Zoom interview Monday night, explaining why MAKO was opening new testing sites.

“Just to create more accessibility, shorter wait times, and just make it as easy as possible for anyone that wants to get tested,” said Kristenen.

He said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases was probably a contributing factor for the decision to open more testing sites too. MAKO already runs one site at Carowinds and several others across the state.

“We’re also doing testing all over the state. Winston-Salem, Raleigh, Greensboro, wherever we’re needed we kind of set up shop and help out wherever we can,” said Kristensen.

In North Carolina, state data shows the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 is rising. 37.8 percent of people getting tested are testing positive for the virus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The number of people being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 is also going up. NCDHHS stats show there are 4,896 people in hospitals with the virus.

Kristensen said the COVID-19 testing being offered by MAKO is free and appointments are not required.

COVID-19 Testing Site Locations and Schedules :

Park Expo Center, 2500 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC, 28205

Monday - Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Cornelius, 21007 Catawba Ave, Cornelius, NC, 28031

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

R.C. Bradford Park, 17005 Davidson-Concord Rd, Huntersville, NC, 28078

Monday - Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.