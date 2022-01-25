Meck County awarded $1.8 million to supplement local emergency food and shelter efforts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County has been awarded $1.8 million to help supply more local emergency food and shelter efforts to support people in need.

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program, a federally funded program to help meet the needs of people experiencing hunger and homelessness in cities throughout the country, helped award the funds.

The funds will be managed and distributed by United Way of Central Carolinas, and they will determine how to facilitate the funds throughout the providers of emergence food and shelter programs in the county.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the lives of Mecklenburg County’s residents, and the harm falls disproportionately on those with the least resources, too often in communities of colors,” Kathryn Firmin-Sellers, chief impact officer at United Way of Central Carolinas said. “The Emergency Food and Shelter Program will provide critical resources to organizations working to meet our neighbors’ most basic needs.”

To be eligible for local EFSP funding, organizations must be a private, voluntary nonprofit or a unit of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; demonstrate the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and, if a private voluntary organization, must have a voluntary board.

Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services, including, but not limited to:

• Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries.

• Lodging in a mass shelter ($12.50 per night per individual), or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 90-days assistance per individual or household to prevent homelessness.

• Up to 90 days (3 months) of rental or mortgage assistance for clients per phase if it is necessary to prevent eviction or foreclosure.

• Up to 90 days (3 months) of utility assistance for clients per phase if it is necessary to prevent disconnection of services (gas, electric, water).

• Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item.

• Administrative funding, if approved by the local EFSP board

Qualifying Mecklenburg County organizations interested in applying should contact Beth Reichert at breichert@uwcentralcarolinas.org to request an application. Completed applications must be emailed to Beth Reichert no later than noon on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.