NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Kansas governor calls for investigation into teen’s death

FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.(Courtesy Sarah Harrison via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered the state agency that oversees foster care to investigate the death of a 17-year-old who was restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes last fall at a Wichita juvenile intake center after his foster father called begging for help because the teen was hallucinating.

Kelly called the situation “tragic” in calling for the Kansas Department for Children and Families to review the case of Cedric Lofton and see if policies needed to be changed.

Her comments come one week after Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett expressed concerns about the handling of Lofton’s case when he announced that he wouldn’t file any criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikToker Zachary Keesee in front of Lake Lungern during a trip to Switzerland in January 2020.
Guy made TikTok showing Switzerland, labeled it ‘Gastonia, NC.’ Florida woman drove there
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
Four hundred million N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free starting this week....
Free N95 masks being distributed this week
kptv file image
CMPD: Arrest warrants to be served after woman dies in head-on crash in east Charlotte
CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 22, 2021, is shown with...
Foundation pays off mortgage on home of CMPD officer killed during I-85 crash investigation

Latest News

Lee Jung-jae stars in "Squid Game" as Seong Gi-hun.
Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ will be back for season 2
The San Jose, Calif., City Council will vote on new gun control measures on Tuesday. (Source:...
San Jose could be 1st to require gun liability insurance
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference,...
Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk
FILE - Boston Red Sox David Ortiz reacts before a baseball game against the New York Yankees,...
David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out
In this Aug. 28, 2020 file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
Judge temporarily restores New York’s mask mandate