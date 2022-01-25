NC DHHS Flu
Iredell County Sheriff’s deputy injured in two-vehicle crash on I-77, authorities say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – An Iredell County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday night, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Interstate 77 North near Tomlin Mill Road around 9:30 p.m.

The driver of a 2007 Nissan Maxima was northbound on I-77 behind an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office patrol car when he lost control while driving at a high rate of speed, ran off the road, overcorrected and collided with the patrol vehicle, troopers said.

Authorities identified the driver of the Nissan as 33-year-old Charles Adam Stanley, of Harmony. He had minor injuries and was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving and failing to maintain lane control, according to the NCSHP.

Drug impairment is suspected, and the results of a blood test are pending, law enforcement said.

Deputy Philip Henshaw, who was driving the ICSO vehicle, was injured and taken by EMS to Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, troopers said. The severity of those injuries was not immediately known.

