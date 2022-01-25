Homeowners fed up with continued delays and excuses of their water utility company

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners in a Harrisburg neighborhood are tired of waiting for their water utility to address problems they’ve promised to fix for years. The WBTV Investigates team has been reporting on Water Resources Inc. since last summer when customers had many of the same complaints they still do today.

Now they’re calling out state regulators for not holding the company responsible.

For more than a year, Lenny Devitto and Eric Olsen have been laser focused on the water utility provider in their neighborhood, Water Resources Inc.

“The service is just unacceptable and it’s the whole community that’s affected,” Eric Olsen told WBTV.

Olsen filed a complaint with the North Carolina Utilities Commission about a leaking water meter outside his house that Water Resources hadn’t repaired. Other neighbors told WBTV they had similar problems that persisted for years. Some of the meters, including Olsen’s, have only been fixed after WBTV started reporting on the issue.

Water Resources and owner Dennis Abbott first promised to replace these old water meters when the North Carolina Utilities Commission granted the company a rate increase in 2018.

“It’s very frustrating at this point,” Lenny Devitto said.

Devitto filed his own complaint with the Utilities Commission about the meters and drawing attention to a separate, major issue being handled by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

NCDEQ records show one of the two wells for the community has elevated levels of radium and had to be taken offline. To date, Water Resources has not fixed the issue or connected to nearby Harrisburg Water to provide a backup water source.

“(Residents) are trying to figure out why it’s not being enforced. They’re not being held accountable,” Devitto said.

Both of them are frustrated with the Utilities Commission and DEQ for not holding Water Resources feet to the fire.

Olsen requested that Water Resources be removed as the community’s water utility. His hearing with the Utilities Commission was held in November but he still does not have a response.

“It’s frustrating when you’re waiting for an answer and you’ve given up time and gathered all this evidence and going through all this process and all these procedures,” Olsen said.

A recent filing by the Utilities Commission makes it appear Water Resources is sticking around.

The Utilities Commission Public Staff concluded that Water Resources has overall complied with the 2018 rate case order and “appointment of an emergency operator should not be considered at this time.”

Last August Water Resources submitted a notice to file for a rate increase, which residents in other communities serviced by the company have voiced opposition to. The opposition letters discuss allege some of the same issues originally brought up by Rocky River residents, such as low water pressure and water service stopping all together on half a dozen occasions.

The company has also been granted an extension to replace old water meters Rocky River.

“So here it is three years and five months later, they still have not been replaced and they have not been enforced,” Devitto said.

State Senator Paul Newton has been advocating for residents in Rocky River and told WBTV that Water Resources should make their own decision on leaving.

“You (Water Resources) have lost trust with the Rocky River Plantation Community. You need to do one of two things,” Netwon told WBTV.

“You need to radically improve your level of service and start exceeding expectations of the community or you need to start looking for a suitor.”

In an email to WBTV Water Resources owner Dennis Abbott wrote “It is Water Resources intent to completely comply with all orders of the North Carolina Utilities Commission…Much has been accomplished while a few other projects are in process. Our customers continue to receive the benefit of some of the lowest water rates in the state of North Carolina.”

WBTV also checked in with the Department of Environmental Quality about fines Water Resources has built up for not having a backup water supply. A spokesperson told us no payments have been received yet after the company was originally given a $4,500 and has accrued interest since.

