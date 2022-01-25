Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show returns to Cabarrus County this week

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The 17th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show will return to the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center in Concord from Friday, Jan. 28, through Sunday, Jan. 30, to provide guests with the latest trends, products, and services in home improvement, décor, entertainment systems, storage solutions, gardening, landscaping, outdoor living, pools and spas.

Featuring a wide variety of exhibitors, guests will be able to stroll through a variety of garden and landscape displays created by local landscapers, shop for unique gifts and home accessories, sample a variety of local wines at Winery Row, receive advice from home improvement experts in a variety of areas, and shop for home décor, foods and sauces at The Marketplace.

Guests can meet one-one-one with local interior designer Anna Stowe to get value tips and learn new trends. Consultations can be scheduled here. Stowe will also give presentations throughout the show.

At the Main Stage, guests will hear from LaToya Faustin of She Built This City. Learn how this non-profit organization empowers women of all ages in construction and manufacturing trades, the great things She Built This City is doing and how to get involved.

The show will be held from Friday, Jan. 28, through Sunday, Jan. 30. Show hours will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. On-site parking is free, and a concession area open during show hours will feature a selection of snacks and beverages.

Tickets for adults cost $9 at the door and $7 online. Tickets for children 12 and younger are free. On Friday, Jan. 28, all seniors (60+) will receive free admission. Sunday, Jan. 30, is Hero Day, all active and retired military, fire and police personnel will receive free admission with valid identification.

For more information, visit www.charlottehomeandlandscapeshow.com.

