Five Toyota service tips for when you’re stuck in the snow

Have you ever gotten your N Charlotte Toyota stuck in the snow? If so, you know just how stressful - and how much of a hassle - it can be to get it out. However, we’re here to help (as usual)! Toyota of N Charlotte has tips straight from our Toyota service techs on how to handle the situation when you’re stuck in snow or slush so you can safely get back out on the road.

Our Toyota service experts can help you get out of the snow

Tip #1: Carry something for traction around. Make your life easy if you live in an area where there’s snow or slush - carry something around to provide traction for your tires. A bag of cheap kitty litter, cardboard from your old Amazon boxes - either of these options can go under your front tires to give it the ability to pull the rest of your car out of a slushy situation. Keep them in your trunk until spring arrives!

Tip #2: Try rocking back and forth. If you’re pretty well stuck, try rocking your car back and forth gently. Roll down your driver’s window so you can see the tires, put your car in drive, and gently hit the gas. (Don’t slam on it.) Then, put your car in reverse and gently hit the gas. Repeat until your car has rolled or rocked enough to get free from the snow.

Tip #3: Use your brakes. If the rocking method doesn’t work, you can always try putting your brakes to work. Try hitting the brakes while also pressing on the gas to get your car free. However, don’t do this for more than a few minutes - our Charlotte Toyota service techs advised us that it can do damage to your vehicle’s brakes if you do it over a long period of time.

Tip #4: Air down your tires. Still stuck? Climb out and air down your tires (i.e. let some of the air out of them so the PSI is lower). This will give your tires more surface area and according to our Charlotte Toyota service experts, could give you the extra grip you need to get out of the snow. Just be sure to add air to them and get them back to the right PSI as soon as you can - driving on under inflated tires is bad for performance, safety, and the life of your tires.

Tip #5: Put your passengers to work. If all else fails, put your passengers to work. Have them get out and push your car from behind while you gently press the gas to give your N Charlotte Toyota a little get-up-and-go.

Toyota of N Charlotte is here to help prep your car for snow

Need more tips or want to get your car prepped for driving in the snow? Visit the Toyota service center at Toyota of N Charlotte today. We’re open seven days a week at 13429 Statesville Road and you can call ahead of time to schedule your appointment at (704) 659-2025 OR schedule online.