City of Kannapolis seeks vendors and sponsors for Jiggy with the Piggy Festival

By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis is once again planning the annual Jiggy with the Piggy Festival to be held the weekend of May 13-15, 2022. The festival will take place in Downtown Kannapolis and the City is seeking vendors and sponsors to participate in the event.

The event has been named one of the Top Twenty Events in the Southeast and attracts thousands of attendees annually.

The festival includes over 80 barbeque competition teams seeking Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned honors, over a hundred arts & craft vendors, free concerts, the Jiggy 5K Walk/Run, a family friendly movie, kid’s zone fun and rides, a People’s Choice Pork Tasting Event and much more. Country great Sammy Kershaw will be the featured performer of the festival. He will perform a free concert on Friday night, May 13.

Registration is currently open for all arts & craft and commercial vendors.  Spaces are limited and the number of arts and crafts vendors in various categories will be capped.

The arts and craft categories are:

  • Baked Goods
  • Bath/Body Products
  • Candle-making
  • Glass
  • Home Décor
  • Home Grown
  • Jewelry
  • Leatherworker
  • Metal working
  • Mixed Media
  • Non-Profit/Churches
  • Paint/Draw/Graphic
  • Photography
  • Pottery/Ceramics
  • Textiles/Sewing
  • Woodworker
  • Yarn

Commercial vendors are welcome but only 10% of the vendor spaces will be reserved for commercial vendors.

There is a $100 fee for arts and craft vendors, $175 for food vendors and $200 for commercial vendors. Applications will only be accepted online and may be found at www.jiggywiththepiggy.com. You will want to hurry – spaces fill up quickly.

There are many opportunities for sponsorship including the entire festival or individual components of the event. For more information contact btolle@kannapolisnc.gov.

